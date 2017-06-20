Since the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in London, several famous faces have offered their support to the heroes who battled the flames and the residents who have had their lives turned upside down. After paying a low-key visit to the site of the blaze in West London, singer Adele has now visited firefighters for a “cup of tea and a cuddle”.

Adele visited the brave firefighters who had fought the Grenfell Tower fire

Pictures of the Hello hitmaker, 29, smiling and wearing summer clothes were posted on social media alongside captions calling her “wonderfully grounded” and “caring”.

Firefighter Rob Petty wrote: “Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle x”.

MORE: Adele's Personal Worth Has Grown By £40 Million In One Year

The Someone Like You star – who is from Tottenham, North London – was also witnessed at the scene of the fire.

Adele toned down her glamourous looks to support those affected by the fire

One eyewitness caught a glimpse of the star and explained what he saw.

He said: “She tried to keep it on the low but I shouted ‘Adele!’ and she said ‘no, it’s not me’. It was about 1am, she came with her husband.

“She didn’t have any security with her, it was a bit surprising. She wasn’t hiding her face.

“She was so nice, she was going around talking to people.”

MORE: Adele Buys Entire Shop Stock Of Card With Her Face On

X Factor music mogul Simon Cowell has confirmed that he is organising a special charity single to help raise money for the victims of the fire.

The 57 year old music industry legend announced via Twitter on Wednesday night (June 15th) that he was “making calls” among his hundreds of contacts to try to gets as many artists as possible to appear on the single.

One Direction and Little Mix are among the high-profile artists signed to his Syco label.

So far, Scotland Yard has confirmed 79 people died in the tragedy on 14 June.