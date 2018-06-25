After blasting back onto the music scene in 2015 following a four-year hiatus, singing sensation Adele has wowed fans with new material, a new album and a record-breaking international tour. Now it seems the hitmaker is going back to where she belongs: in the studio.

Adele could be releasing a new album for Christmas next year

The Hello songwriter is working on new records and is likely to release new material in 2019.

The 30-year-old global megastar reportedly met with music bosses earlier this month and plans to spend this summer writing the record.

The Sun has reported a source as confirming the mother-of-one is hoping to release her fourth album by Christmas 2019.

A source told the paper: "She’s back in the UK and intends to write here. A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she’s already penned some of the songs."

The star completed her third international arena tour in from February 2016 and originally scheduled to go on until July 2017. Sadly, Adele had to cancel her last two Wembley shows and her tour ended in June 2017 after she revealed she had damaged her vocal chords.

A new album would be the first musical work the star has done since her injuries.

Adele is one of the world’s top-selling musicians, shifting over 100million records and it is rumoured a number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her on her next album.

It has been said she has already penned some of the songs Adele, mum to five-year-old Angelo, saw her 2015 disc 25 go 11 times platinum and her second album 21 is currently the UK’s fourth highest seller.