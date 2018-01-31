Adele showed her love for Dolly Parton by transforming into her this week, and while she was perfectly channeling some serious Dolly vibes, she admitted that she could never match up to the country queen. Though it certainly left fans questioning who loved who more.

Dolly Parton at the Variety and Women in Film celebration

The 'Hello' hitmaker gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her influences by donning a blonde wig and a pink suit as the one and only queen of country music, Dolly Parton. Her look was completed with a lot of cleavage, shiny stilettos, rhinestones, pink cheeks and an acoustic guitar in tow.

'The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!' Adele wrote in the caption. 'We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you.'

It's unclear what the occasion was to warrant her Dolly Parton costume, but nonetheless the love was mutual. 'And I will always love you!' Dolly commented, firing her own lyrics back at her contemporary.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:26am PST

That's not the only time Dolly has expressed admiration for the 29-year-old. In her song 'Head Over High Heels', she makes a direct reference to her, singing: 'Put on my tight dress/ Hair teased on my head/ I painted my lips red/ And my eyes like Adele'.

She explained the reference in an interview with BBC News back in 2016. 'Everyone loves Adele', she said. 'With all my little nieces, it's all 'Adele this' and 'Adele that!' And I love how she does her makeup, and so I'm always saying to my little nieces, 'Can you fix my eyes like Adele?''

More: Dolly Parton breaks two Guinness World Records

Adele is a huge fan of dressing up like other people. In October, she posted a shot of herself in an eye-catching dragon gown with drag-style make-up against the exact same background as her Dolly snap. It was for Halloween, though her fans had trouble working out who she was supposed to be.