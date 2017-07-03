She’s one of the richest stars under the age of 30 in the entertainment industry, but Adele is apparently set to miss out on millions of pounds after cancelling the last two London shows of her massive world tour, as the gigs were set to be filmed for a live DVD.

The 29 year old singer has been on the road in support of her most recent album 25 for the last 15 months, playing 121 shows around the world. That had been set to be 123, but the star was forced to cancel her Wembley Stadium performances this Saturday and Sunday because of vocal cord damage.

Adele may have lost out on millions as her cancelled Wembley gigs would have formed a live DVD

However, according to The Sun, there had been 100 cameras set up to record footage of the two concerts in order to form the basis of a DVD, titled ‘Adele Live 2017: The Finale’, that would have been out later this year.

So, not only did her last-minute cancellation – she announced the bad news on Saturday morning – disappoint thousands of fans, but it also means that there’s an awful lot of lost revenue after the expensive DVD production had to be pulled.

A source told the tabloid on Monday (July 3rd): “The DVD was a huge production and all the plans were in place for it to go ahead. But obviously that extra pressure must have been on her mind as her voice problem developed.

"It’s a big disappointment, but nobody knows at this stage if it will happen again. Of course the DVD would have made millions in global sales.”

Announcing the news over the weekend, Adele revealed that she was “heartbroken” but that she had “struggled vocally” during the first two gigs of her four-night Wembley residency, and felt it was “unlikely I’d make it through” the weekend’s performances.

