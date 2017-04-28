Adele is known for shunning the limelight more than your average celebrity and the singer has made a bid for anonymity again by buying a shop’s entire stock of a greetings card with her face on the front.

The Sun reported the Hello hitmaker had visited Peter Jones store in Sloane Square, London where she saw the card with a cartoon of her sitting on it with the caption: "Hello, it’s me..." from her worldwide selling song.

It is alleged the singer then swiped all of the stock from the shelves and headed to the tills, joking that she would sue the card company for using her image.

A source said: "Adele walked right up to the shelf and took the lot. She found it hilarious.

"The staff couldn’t believe she was in there, let alone her choice of purchase.

"She said she was going to send them to all her friends."

The star was seen carrying the cards in two bags after finishing her shopping trip.

Adele has been touring worldwide on her 25 tour for 15 months now and has four gigs left to play at the end of June and beginning of July entitled The Finale at Wembley in her hometown of London.

The star has openly admitted she had struggled with the tour and that she is unsure if she will ever complete another one again.

During her final overseas show in Auckland, New Zealand, the 28-year-old mother-of-one and multi award winner told her audience: "Touring isn't something I'm good at - applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again."