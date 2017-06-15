Los Angeles is to honour the late Batman actor Adam West this evening by lighting a specially-made ‘Bat Signal’ above the city’s skyline, it has been reported.

The Hollywood Reporter indicated that the night sky above L.A. will be illuminated at 21:00 on Thursday (June 15th). It will be switched on at a public event attended by Mayor Eric Garcetti and the L.A. police chief Charlie Beck at City Hall, according to the report.

Adam West passed away last week at the age of 88

The signal originates in the D.C. comic strip, and is used by the authorities in Gotham City to alert the caped crusader that his help is required in fighting crime or saving the city.

It comes a little under a week after it was confirmed that West, who was the first actor to portray Batman on television and on the big screen in the 1960s, had passed away after a short battle with cancer at the age of 88.

Hit animated series ‘Family Guy’ will also be paying tribute to West this weekend with a brief tribute on Fox. On Sunday night (June 18th), the show’s animators will broadcast a short, specially commissioned tribute before the episode ‘The Dating Game’ is screened. In the episode, originally broadcast back in March, Mayor West wins an auction for the Medieval Castle restaurant.

West memorably provided the voice for Quahog’s eccentric Mayor West for more than 100 episodes on the hit show since 2000, self-effacingly playing a rather satirised version of himself for the purposes of comedy.

‘Family Guy’s creator Seth Macfarlane shared his memories of West on Twitter, having learned of his passing. Describing him as “irreplaceable”, he said “’Family Guy’ has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend.”

