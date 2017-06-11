Adam West - best known for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the 1966 'Batman' television series - passed away over the weekend aged 88, following a short battle with leukemia. The actor is said to have died on Friday night (June 9) in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family members. He leaves behind his wife Marcelle, his six children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family released a short statement, which reads: "Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero."

Born William West Anderson on September 19, 1928 in Walla Walla, Washington, the actor isn't somebody who jumped straight into the entertainment business, instead being drafted into the United States army where his voice was used as part of the Armed Forces Network. This gave him a small insight into the world of television and inspired him to chase a career in acting following his time serving in the army.

Giving himself the stage name Adam West, the actor took small film roles before receiving his big break as the Dark Knight, starring alongside Burt Ward as Dick Grayson aka Robin in the series, which ran from 1966 to 1968 before being cancelled. Ever since his portrayal, the actor has gained legions of fans thanks to the series being made available on various formats, allowing the show and his legacy to live on and a cult following to be amassed.

Following his time on the 'Batman' series, West enjoyed a slew of guest appearances, but couldn't keep away from the DC superhero. Moving into voice acting, he lent his vocals to the Caped Crusader in 1970s animated series 'The New Adventures of Batman', before moving on in more recent years to the likes of 'Family Guy', 'The Simpsons' and 'Futurama'. He also appeared in 'The Big Bang Theory' and '30 Rock'.

It's fair to say that the actor enjoyed a steadier career in later life than the one he was granted during what would be the peak for most of those in the entertainment business.

His final role came as the narrator in NBC superhero series 'Powerless', which lasted just a single season on the network. We also understand that he'll be appearing in some new episodes of 'Family Guy' as Mayor West, but this is still to be confirmed.