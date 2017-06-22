Although he’s previously denied reports suggesting as much, it seems that ‘Emmerdale’ actor Adam Thomas is set to quit the soap after all.

Reports back in March this year indicated that 28 year old Thomas, who portrays Adam Barton in the long-running ITV soap, was thinking of quitting in order to pursue a TV presenting career, but he denied the reports at the time.

However, fans became suspicious this week after an Instagram post from the show said “Who’s going to miss Adam?” – and, on Thursday (June 22nd), it was revealed that Thomas will be departing ‘Emmerdale’ by the end of 2017.

Adam Thomas with fiancee Caroline Daly in June 2017

“I’ve had an amazing eight years working on ‘Emmerdale’ and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Thomas said in a statement. “It was a really tough decision to take to leave but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles.”

“I’d like to thank everyone at ‘Emmerdale’ for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too.”

Having played a role in BBC's 'Waterloo Road' for three years from 2006, Thomas joined up with 'Emmerdale' in 2009 and has held down his part ever since.

His exact departure date hasn’t yet been confirmed, meaning that there’s still plenty of explosive and dramatic storylines for Adam Barton to get involved with before he eventually gets written out, and the producers look set to do so in style.

“Everyone will be really gutted to see Adam go!” producer Iain McLeod said in another statement. “He’s a top bloke and a really talented actor. But he’s given us a lot of notice, so we’ve been able to prepare a huge exit story for him. I’m really excited to see it play out on screen – however sad it will be to wave goodbye to such a brilliant character and cast member.”

