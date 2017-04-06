Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Adam Sandler Pictures

Premiere of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Thursday 6th April 2017

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Hudson
Adam Sandler, Terry Crews and Rob Schneider
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler seen arriving at the ABC studios for Jimmy Kimmel Live! - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 6th April 2017

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler gives wife Jackie Sandler a high five after nailing her scene - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 17th September 2016

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler

Adam Sandler cycles through Malibu, California with his daughter - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 30th May 2016

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Sandler out in Brentwood, California - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 18th May 2016

Netflix's "The Do-Over" Premiere Screening - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 16th May 2016

Premiere of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 16th May 2016

Daytime Emmy Awards Press Room 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 2nd May 2016

Filming of 'Yen Din Kia Kissa' - New York United States - Wednesday 16th March 2016

Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman and an unrecognizable Emma Thompson spotted on the set of 'Yen Din Ka Kissa' - New Yotk New York United States - Friday 11th March 2016

Adam Sandler and Dustin Hoffman spotted on the set of 'Yen Din Ka Kissa' - New York New York United States - Friday 11th March 2016

Premiere Of Netflix's "The Ridiculous 6" - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 1st December 2015

Adam Sandler arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel - Hollywood California United States - Monday 30th November 2015

Actor Adam Sandler takes his daughter for lunch - Brentwood California United States - Saturday 12th September 2015

Adam Sandler

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.