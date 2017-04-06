Adam Sandler Pictures

Adam Sandler gives his wife Jackie Sandler a high five after nailing her scene on a trampoline for his new...
Adam Sandler, Evelyn Warfel, Mike Richards, Eric Mills, Heather Allen, Chris Donnan, Stan Blits , Trevor Rogas of The Price...
Adam Sandler - Adam Sandler wearing a large straw hat goes out and about in Malibu with his wife and...
Adam Sandler - Adam Sandler out in Brentwood - Los Angeles, California, United States - Saturday 26th April 2014
Adam Sandler and Sunny Madeline Sandler - Adam Sandler out and about with his daughter Sunny in Brentwood - Brentwood,...