Despite being universally panned for years, Netflix users have streamed over half a billion hours' worth of Sandler's movies.
Adam Sandler has been one of the favoured punching bags of movie critics for countless years now, but that hasn’t been reflected in commercial terms, with Netflix revealing that subscribers have spent approximately half a BILLION hours watching his movies.
The online streaming giant, which has around 99 million paying customers for its services, revealed its first-quarter earnings for 2017 on Monday (April 17th), and it showed that their decision to collaborate with Sandler for original content movies is paying off.
Adam Sandler at the premiere of 'The Ridiculous Six' in December 2015
Despite the fact that The Ridiculous Six, a Netflix original released back in December 2015, received a universal panning from critics so bad that it received 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, it has nevertheless proved to be a hit with fans, with fans streaming half a billion hours of that and other of the comedian’s films in the last 15 months. That’s 57,000 years.
And, with the 50 year old star signing an exclusive four-year deal with Netflix back in March this year, it isn’t going to get better any time soon for those who can’t stand his films.
More: Get your first look at ‘Orange Is The New Black’ season five
“Since the launch of The Ridiculous Six, Netflix members have spent more than half a billion hours enjoying the films of Adam Sandler,” the Q1 report read. “We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films.”
Earlier this month, Sandler hit back at the perennial critics of his films at the premiere of his new film Sandy Wexler in Los Angeles.
“I know what they’re going to say to every movie – they’re going to say they don’t like it,” he told the Press Association. “We’ll be OK. I believe in my stuff. That’s important to me and my friends and the people I make the movies for. I like them, that’s the good news.”
More: ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ co-creator slams viewers complaining about show’s whitewashing
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...
It's time to pack your bags, cover your neck and head on over to the...