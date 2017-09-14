Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are thrilled to announce that they are expecting their second child, revealing the news through a social media post in which the model showed off her burgeoning baby bump. The news comes a year after the birth of their first child.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo snapped out and about

The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model snapped a selfie of herself in the bathroom mirror yesterday (September 13th 2017) wearing a bikini and a huge smile on her face as she exposed her growing tummy on Instagram, captioning the shot 'Round 2'. Predictably, her followers reacted with enormous excitement for her happy news.

The pregnancy marks their second since getting married in Mexico in July 2014, and they have been dating since May 2012. They welcomed their first daughter Dusty Rose into the world in September 2016. 38-year-old Adam opened up about his domestic bliss at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February this year.

'I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me', he gushed in his speech. 'It has to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all.'

Pregnancy number two was certainly expected, with Behati confessing to have always wanted a huge brood. 'I've always wanted a family since I was a little girl, a big family', she previously told Net-a-Porter. 'I'm an only child so I wanted like 10 kids for sure.'

Adam Levine raised her several more than that, however, in a radio interview he did with KIIS FM. 'I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible', he quipped.