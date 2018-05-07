Adam Lambert has for some years now provided vocals for Queen, on a number of different tours and live shows. He's never wanted to fill the boots of the late Freddie Mercury who was of course the original singer in the iconic group, but instead simply brings his own flair and style to the classic songs that audiences across the globe have fallen in love with. Working his way into the hearts of Queen fans, he's widely accepted as a brilliant frontman for the band in the modern day.

Adam Lambert will join Queen for 10 shows in Las Vegas

Now it's been revealed that Queen and Adam Lambert will be teaming up once more, to bring their 'The Crown Jewels' show to the Las Vegas Strip for an extremely limited run of just 10 dates! The shows will take place at the Park Theater at MGM, with dates confirmed as being on September 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, Lambert said: "I’m so excited to help share ‘The Crown Jewels’ with the Strip. You’ll be humming them all night!"

Queen's Brian May added: "We’re ready to take on the ultimate challenge... to dazzle Vegas!!"

As for his bandmate Roger Taylor, the excitement was shared, with the drummer saying he was "looking forward to rocking the Strip" alongside "the audaciously and phenomenally talented Adam Lambert."

First sharing the stage as part of the 'American Idol' finale all the way back in 2009, it's hard to believe that Queen and Lambert have been working together for almost a decade. Proving that the music the band have created throughout the years is utterly timeless, they allow the magic of their material to shine through whenever they put on a show, and we're sure that's exactly what they'll be bringing to the Vegas Strip in September.

More: Adam Lambert Crushes Competition In Live Head To Head

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows go on sale on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 10am PT.