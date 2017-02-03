If anyone in the world was still in any doubt that Adam Lambert is the perfect frontman for Queen, his skit with James Corden on 'The Late Late Show' should settle it for you. Because this week Adam and James had a brilliant sass-fuelled Front Man Battle.

Adam Lambert and James Corden go 'head to head'

On 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' last night (February 2nd 2017), James made the mistake in getting a little cocky about his favourite band of all time and its current frontman, Adam Lambert. 'I'm not saying I'd be a better frontman than him, I'm just saying I think I'd be a better frontman than him', said James. 'That's all I'm saying.'

Naturally, the fabulous Adam overheard what James was telling his audience and invited him to 'go head to head' in an epic battle of voices. Adam introduces original Queen musicians Brian May and Roger Taylor to the stage and launches into a stunning rendition of 'We Will Rock You'.

James still had some confidence after that and went on to do a couple of impressive Queen numbers: 'Don't Stop Me Now' and 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love'. Unfortunately for him, Adam Lambert absolutely smashed the contest with his 'Another One Bites The Dust', reducing James to tears.

The talk show host conceded that Adam is ultimately a better frontman than him while fighting his emotions, but they reconciled with a sensational duet of 'Somebody to Love'.

It was an amazing surprise for the studio audience and, indeed, those watching at home, and it was all in support of Queen + Adam Lambert's upcoming North American tour which will take place from June 23rd to August 5th 2017. There will be 25 dates in all over the summer, and tickets are already on sale.

Meanwhile, Adam has been in the studio recording his next album, though no details have yet been announced. The release will follow his 2015 project 'The Original High'.