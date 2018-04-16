The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards hosted by Reba McEntire have come and gone, with a predictable winners list and some spectacular performances at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was always going to be an emotional event, coming six months after the city saw the nation's worst mass shooting in history, but the artists did the occasion proud.

Chris Stapleton performing on the today show

Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert were the big solo winners of the night with two awards apiece; Chris winning Album of the Year for 'From a Room: Vol. 1' as well as Male Vocalist of the Year, and Miranda Lambert taking home Song of the Year for 'Tin Man' and Female Vocalist.

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne were also stand-out winners with Vocal Duo of the Year and Video of the Year for 'It Ain't My Fault'. But it was Jason Aldean who took home the big Entertainer of the Year award for the fourth year in a row.

Keith Urban accepted the award for Vocal Event of the Year with his collaboration with Carrie Underwood, 'The Fighter', with the moment seeing Carrie making her first public appearance since her facial injury in November which left her with 40 to 50 stitches.

Indeed, as fans duly noted, she looked as beautiful as ever with no visible trace of ever having had an accident - despite the fact that she previously told her fans that she might not look the same after her injuries healed.

Making up the rest of the winners were Sam Hunt's 'Body Like a Back Road' (Single Record of the Year), Old Dominion (Vocal Group of the Year), Lauren Alaina (New Female Vocalist of the Year), Brett Young (New Male Vocalist of the Year), Midland (New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year) and Rhett Akins (Songwriter of the Year).