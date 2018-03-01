The nominations for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are finally in, a month and a half ahead of the event in Las Vegas this Spring. Leading the nominees is Chris Stapleton, who already has five awards under his belt and is well on his way to receiving the coveted Triple-Crown Award.

Chris Stapleton performs on 'The Today Show'

Not only has he been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year once again, he's also got a nod for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for 'From A Room: Volume 1', Single of the Year for 'Broken Halos' and Song of the Year for 'Whiskey and You'.

Close behind him is Entertainer and Male Vocalist rival Keith Urban. His song 'Female' is also down for Song of the Year, while his co-writer Shane McAnally is on the Songwriter of the Year list. Meanwhile, 'The Fighter' featuring Carrie Underwood is up for Vocal Event of the Year, Carrie being nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year for the thirteenth time in her career.

Also on the Female Vocalist list is host Reba McEntire who is back after a six-year break from presenting the show. But it's Miranda Lambert who is the big name in that category, with another two nominations for Song of the Year ('Tin Man') and Video of the Year ('We Should Be Friends').

Completing the list is Kelsea Ballerini, who also has a nod for Video of the Year ('Legends') and Maren Morris who is up for Vocal Event of the Year ('Dear Hate' featuring Vince Gill). She also features on Thomas Rhett's Vocal Event of the Year 'Craving You', with the star also gaining nods for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year ('Life Changes').

Among the new artists who are being recognised are Luke Combs, Devin Dawson, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Danielle Bradbery, Carly Pearce, RaeLynn, High Valley and Runaway June.

Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Glen Campbell, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Little Big Town are some of the more established names that have also received nominations.

Vying with Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban for Entertainer of the Year are Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan.

The ACM Awards will take place on April 15th 2018.