The 90th Academy Awards are right around the corner, and with some fantastic movies coming out of Hollywood over the past 12 months, the categories for Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Actor amongst others are arguably jam-packed with more talent than ever before. Films such as 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'The Shape Of Water' look set to walk home with at least one of the big prizes on ceremony night this March, but there could also be a few surprises in store!

Sally Hawkins in Oscar-nominated film 'The Shape Of Water'

'The Shape Of Water' leads the pack with a whopping 13 nominations, and Greta Gerwig has become only the fifth woman to ever be nominated for the Best Director award. 'Get Out' director Jordan Peele has also done well with four nominations for his debut feature length film, sitting alongside Gerwig in the Best Director nominations, as well as picking up nods for Best Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Actor, thanks to Daniel Kaluuya's performance.

In the Best Actress category, Margot Robbie will do battle against Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep, whilst the previously-mentioned Kaluuya tackles Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman and Denzel Washington in the Best Actor category.

Daniel Kaluuya has been nominated for Best Actor thanks to his 'Get Out' performance

You can check out the full list of categories and nominations for the 90th Academy Awards below:

Best Picture

'Call Me By Your Name'

'Darkest Hour'

'Dunkirk'

'Get Out'

'Lady Bird'

'Phantom Thread'

'The Post'

'The Shape Of Water'

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, 'Dunkirk'

Jordan Peele, 'Get Out'

Greta Gerwig, 'Lady Bird'

P.T. Anderson, 'Phantom Thread'

Guillermo del Toro, 'The Shape Of Water'

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, 'The Shape Of Water'

Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Margot Robbie, 'I, Tonya'

Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'

Meryl Streep, 'The Post'

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, 'Call Me By Your Name'

Daniel Day-Lewis, 'Phantom Thread'

Daniel Kaluuya, 'Get Out'

Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

Denzel Washington, 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Best Adapted Screenplay

'Call Me By Your Name'

'The Disaster Artist'

'Logan'

'Molly's Game'

'Mudbound'

Best Original Screenplay

'The Big Sick'

'Get Out'

'Lady Bird'

'The Shape Of Water'

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, 'Mudbound'

Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

Lesley Manville, 'Phantom Thread'

Laurie Metcalf, 'Lady Bird'

Octavia Spencer, 'The Shape Of Water'

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, 'The Florida Project'

Woody Harrelson, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Richard Jenkins, 'The Shape Of Water'

Christopher Plummer, 'All The Money In The World'

Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Animated Feature

'The Boss Baby'

'The Breadwinner'

'Coco'

'Ferdinand'

'Loving Vincent'

Best Original Song

'Mighty River' from 'Mudbound'

'Mystery Of Love' from 'Call Me By Your Name'

'Remember Me' from 'Coco'

'Stand Up For Something' from 'Marshall'

'This Is Me' from 'The Greatest Showman'

Miguel in 'Coco'

Best Original Score

'Dunkirk'

'Phantom Thread'

'The Shape Of Water'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Cinematography

'Blade Runner 2049'

'Darkest Hour'

'Dunkirk'

'Mudbound'

'The Shape Of Water'

Best Costume Design

'Beauty And The Beast'

'Darkest Hour'

'Phantom Thread'

'The Shape Of Water'

'Victoria & Abdul'

Best Sound Editing

'Baby Driver'

'Blade Runner 2049'

'Dunkirk'

'The Shape Of Water'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Best Sound Mixing

'Baby Driver'

'Blade Runner 2049'

'Dunkirk'

'The Shape Of Water'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

'Darkest Hour'

'Victoria & Abdul'

'Wonder'

Judi Dench and Ali Fazal star in 'Victoria & Abdul'

Best Live-Action Short

'DeKaleb Elementary'

'The Eleven O'Clock'

'My Nephew Emmett'

'The Silent Child'

'Wantu Wote/All Of Us'

Best Animated Short

'Dear Basketball'

'Garden Party'

'Lou'

'Negative Space'

'Revolting Rhymes'

Best Visual Effects

'Blade Runner 2049'

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

'Kong: Skull Island'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

'War For The Planet Of The Apes'

Amiah Miller in 'War For The Planet Of The Apes'

Best Film Editing

'Baby Driver'

'Dunkirk'

'I, Tonya'

'The Shape Of Water'

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Production Design

'Beauty And The Beast'

'Blade Runner 2049'

'Darkest Hour'

'Dunkirk'

'The Shape Of Water'

Best Documentary Short

'Edith And Eddie'

'Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405'

'Heron'

'Knife Skills'

'Traffic Stop'

Best Documentary Feature

'Abbicus: Small Enough To Jail'

'Faces Places'

'Icarus'

'Last Man In Aleppo'

'Strong Island'

Best Foreign Language Film

'A Fantastic Woman'

'The Insult'

'Loveless'

'On Body And Soul'

'The Square'

The Oscars will be given out at the 90th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 4.