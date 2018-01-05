Model Abbey Clancy and her footballer husband Peter Crouch have had their third child - a beautiful little boy. The 31-year-old Britain’s Next Top Model presenter already has two daughters, Sophia, six and Liberty, two, and has previously said her newest baby would be her last.

Abbey Clancy has given birth to a baby boy

Little Johnny came into the world on Wednesday (3 Jan) after the TV personality and Crouch, 36, announced they were expecting a new baby in June.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram with a beautiful black and white photo of her gorgeous son, a besotted Abbey wrote: "Baby Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18 so in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful."

Abbey kept her fans up-to-date with her pregnancy and revealed she had spent the first five months with her "head down the toilet, throwing up".

Just days before she gave birth Clancy also revealed she "can’t stop cleaning".

However, speaking seriously about her pregnancy six months in, Abbey told This Morning that it had been a difficult time.

Abbey, joked that she needed mum-of-three Holly Willoughby's advice.

She said: "You get no sympathy with your third pregnancy. Head down the toilet, throwing up. It's been a terrible five months."

But insisting she had weathered the worst of the pregnancy, Clancy said she was excited for the baby's arrival now, saying: "I'm back, I feel great I'm just a little bit tired. I just can’t wait to have it now."

Clancy added: "I always wanted a big family so I feel extremely blessed but it is going to be hard work. I don't think we'll ever leave the house again, me and Pete!"

New father and Stroke City player Crouch also revealed his joy and shared a tribute to his first son with an Instagram post, writing: "Here he is. Heir to the throne, Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18."