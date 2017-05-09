Former ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller has learned the outcome of her bankruptcy fraud trial, receiving a sentence of a year and a day in federal prison, followed by two years’ supervised release.

The 50 year old ex-reality TV star was also fined a sum of $40,000 and ordered to pay $120,000 judgement, and also to give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

The sentence, delivered by a federal judge in a court in Pittsburgh, brings to an end an almost 18-month ordeal for Miller ever since she was indicted on 20 counts of fraud relating to her attempts to hide hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of income from her Lifetime series ‘Dance Moms’ and its spin-off, ‘Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition’, as well as multiple other ruses to hide money during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Miller allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, and she was also accused of divvying $120,000 into separate plastic bags and having friends carry them in their luggage in August 2014.

“You weren’t truthful, even when you knew you were supposed to tell everything, you still weren’t truthful,” Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti told a tearful Miller in front of a packed courtroom on Tuesday (May 9th) as she sent her down, according to a report by Deadline. “Somehow you got caught up in the world of fame and you lost your moral compass.”

Miller, a controversial figure in reality television since 2011 saw her rise to fame in 'Dance Moms', has been working since right up to her recent sentencing hearings.

“I made mistakes. I trusted people. But ultimately I have to take responsibility for those mistakes. I have to take the blame. I have to take the punishment,” Miller told People magazine in a statement last month. Discussing the possibility of a jail sentence, she added: “I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped. I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

