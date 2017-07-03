A new immersive exhibition celebrating the career and impact of Abba is set to open in London later this year, finally giving fans some concrete news after years of rumours about a ‘digital project’ the group have been working on.

The exhibition, named ABBA: Super Troupers, is set to open at the Southbank Centre – appropriately, just a stone’s throw away from Waterloo! – on December 14th and is set to run until April 29th 2018. The first tickets go on sale this Tuesday (July 4th) via the Southbank’s website.

Benny and Bjorn from ABBA in 2016

ABBA: Super Troupers is set to provide fans with the first ever in-depth look at the Swedish poppers’ private archives in the UK. In addition to items and paraphernalia covering their +40 year career, the exhibition will apparently take visitors through separate rooms that represent key points in their career.

For instance, one will be a detailed replication of the Brighton Grand Hotel room in which the band stayed during their breakthrough moment, their triumph at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest when they played ‘Waterloo’.

There will also be a detailed reconstruction of their Polar recording studio in Stockholm, which will be filled with original instruments and hand-written song lyrics.

Talking about the exhibition, singer-songwriter Bjorn Ulvaeus said: “Since our songs, which were written in the ‘70s, are still being played today it’s particularly interesting that the Southbank Centre exhibition is placing them in the temporal context in which they were created. We recorded ‘Mamma Mia’ in 1975. What happened that year in the UK and in the world? One thing is for certain – it seems unbelievably long ago!”

Bandmate Frida Lyngstad also said: “We are so excited that the exhibition is taking place at the Southbank Centre, which is just a few short steps away from Waterloo.”

