Abba star BJORN ULVAEUS has admitted he is ''proud'' of what his younger self achieved in the band.

The 'Waterloo' hitmaker is honoured to have been in the band, which split 35 years ago, and he has credited his time in the group for getting him to where he is today.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Ulvaeus said: ''He seemed to be that] other guy, from way back when.

''But I'm proud of what he did, I wouldn't be where I am today if it hadn't been for him.''

Ulvaeus, now 72, was just 27 when he formed Abba - alongside Agnetha Faltskog, BENNY ANDERSSON, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - in 1972, going on to sell hundreds of millions of records worldwide.

Along with Andersson, he went into writing music for stage, and has continued to enjoy a successful career in the music industry.

Despite the group splitting after a decade together in 1982, their songs have stood the test of time, which is still slightly surreal for the 'Thank You For The Music' star.

He added: ''It is kind of weird, but you get used to it.''

Meanwhile, the Swedish pop superstars are still dedicated to keeping the spirit and memory of the band alive for their fans, and recently confirmed plans for a 'Virtual Reality' tour in 2019.