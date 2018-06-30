'Breaking Bad' is without a doubt one of the most popular and entertaining television shows the modern world has seen. Though it came to an end after five seasons, and hasn't had a new episode air since 2013, it still to this day is talked about by millions across the globe. It was so successful in fact, that it spawned a massive spinoff, 'Better Call Saul', which is edging towards its fourth season.

Aaron Paul is very open to reprising his role of Jesse Pinkman

Creator Vince Gilligan brings that spinoff to televisions, with Bob Odenkirk serving in the role of the titular character Saul Goodman, aka Jimmy McGill. Working in criminal law, McGill is somebody who quickly realises that if he is to be a major success, he'll have to get his hands dirty. When we met him in 'Breaking Bad', he was already in deep with the criminal world.

Despite his close relationship with 'Breaking Bad' lead characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), we're yet to see either of them make an appearance in 'Better Call Saul'. That's something that's down to Gilligan, as both Cranston and Paul have firmly stated they'd be up for joining the show if they were asked.

Speaking with EW as part of their special 'Breaking Bad' 10th anniversary edition, Paul said about appearing in the spinoff: "My attitude towards it is the same I had from when 'Better Call Saul' first started. If Vince decided to put Jesse in 'Better Call Saul', it’s going to be for a reason, and that reason’s going to be very satisfying for me. I trust in Vince. I don’t think he would just do that to satisfy the fans. It would have a purpose, and whether or not he decides to find that purpose or searches for the purpose, I don’t know. But if he does find that purpose, I’m happy to jump on board."

Could we see Walter White back on our screens?

Cranston echoed his sentiments, adding: "If he asked, I would just say yes. [Vince] takes such meticulous care of his characters and the story, and he changed our lives. ‘Yes’ is the answer. Even if it’s just a brush-by. A quick little something. We’ve come to know people who we’ve seen before but we don’t know that we’ve seen them before, because we were in the store and we just passed by them. Or we might even have a word or two. ‘Oh no, please go ahead.’ ‘Thank you for holding the door.’ And then five years later, you would never remember that. So something as minuscule as that could be very interesting in the fabric of the whole thing."

If Cranston and Paul ever did sign up for 'Better Call Saul', it'd be nice to see them make their appearances completely out of the blue. Knowing that it was coming up would ruin a very special surprise for loyal viewers, but in a world where everything finds its way onto social media within moments of happening, that may not be plausible.

Whatever the case may be, it would be amazing fan service to have Walter and Jesse make just a small cameo in the series. Let's hope it happens in the near future.

'Better Call Saul' season 4 kicks off on AMC in the US this August, and is expected to return to Netflix in the UK.