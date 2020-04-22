Aaron Carter is to be a father for the first time.

The 32-year-old singer has claimed he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting a baby together after showing his followers a positive pregnancy test during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday (21.04.20)

He said: ''Obviously I have a baby on the way. I'm going to be a busy father for sure.

''This is the official announcement, we're pregnant.''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker is determined to be a ''good dad'' and though the couple only went public with their relationship in January, he insisted the baby was planned.

He told People magazine: ''This is what we both want. We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad.

''I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.''

Last month, Melanie was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident and was later released on $50,000 bail.

Aaron claimed his partner scratched him during the altercation and police later confirmed he did have marks on his body when they arrived at the house.

After Melanie was arrested, the 'Crush on You' hitmaker took to social media to speak in more detail about the altercation, in which he also accused her of breaking her dog's leg and suggested she lashed out after he ended their romance.

He tweeted: ''so sad @peta #ExGf #DomesticAssault My Heart Is Broken! another girl putting her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me.its f***ed right now ;( and so is my heart

''I'm not in jail for felony assault with animal control looking for my dog because she broke its leg and didn't take it to the hospital #FelonyAssault (sic)''

In a series of other tweets, he wrote: ''#ScornedWomen I hope she gets the help she deserves. I tried to give her a new life.

''wishing her nothing but the best. but I won't stand for #DomesticAssault #Felony charges NOT ME I HAVE no CRIMiNAL record thanks

''so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated (sic)''