Aaron Carter has landed himself in hot water with the local authorities in Georgia after he and his girlfriend are caught driving under the influence and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. His arrest forced him to cancel an appearance in Kansas City.

Aaron Carter performing live

The 29-year-old singer was arrested with his girlfriend Madison Parker in Habersham County for DUI and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana on Saturday night (July 15th 2017). It is also alleged he was charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.

According to a statement from Aaron, he was at an Auto Zone at the time of the request trying to get the alignment on his tyre fixed when he was arrested inside by 'aggressive' officers. 'The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney', the statement read. 'Aaron holds a medical license for medical marijuana for his long standing anxiety.' He adds that he believes he was targeted because he is a celebrity.

This is how @itsmadisonp and I wake up and start the day interviewing attorneys and doing radio promotion....Morning Birmingham too! ????

His brother Nick Carter was one of the first people to publicly comment on the news, writing on Twitter: 'To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you.'

Unfortunately, Aaron didn't appreciate this gesture quite as much as Nick had probably hoped. 'If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?' He replied. 'That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.'

Today he posted a shot of himself with Madison on Twitter with the caption: 'This is how Madison and I wake up and start the day, interviewing attorneys and doing radio promotion.'