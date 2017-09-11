It was a sad moment for hip hop fans everywhere as A Tribe Called Quest played their last ever show at Bestival in the UK, more than a year after the death of their brother and collaborator Phife Dawg. Perhaps the group will reform with a different line-up one day, but it doesn't look likely as of yet.

A Tribe Called Quest perform at Bestival 2017

The rap collective performed at Bestival in Dorest on Saturday (September 9th 2017), alongside the likes of The XX, Pet Shop Boys, Dizzee Rascal and Rag'n'Bone Man, but announced that it would be the very last show as Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White.

'A Tribe Called Quest, we suffered a blow', Q-Tip told his audience. 'We lost our boy Phife Dawg. This is gonna be our last show as A Tribe Called Quest, ever.'

Phife Dawg passed away in his Contra Costa County home in California at the age of 45, following complications with diabetes. His posthumously released second solo album 'Forever' dropped in February this year, featuring the singles 'Nutshell' and 'Dear Dilla'.

Meanwhile, A Tribe Called Quest's last album as a band was the number one 'We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service', released last November. The album, for which Phife Dawg chose the name, included guest appearances from the likes of André 3000, Kendrick Lamar, Jack White, Elton John, Kanye West and more.

This is the end of a string of dates for the collective, which included more festival appearances such as Electric Picnic, FYF Fest and Pitchfork Music Festival. However, they cancelled an appearance at Outside Lands last month having experienced a sudden wave of emotion over the loss of their friend.

Fans were witnessed their final show as a group were left in awe of such an experience, with numerous festival-goers posting videos and inspired messages on social media.