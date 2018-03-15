Rock supergroup A Perfect Circle explore some hi-tech spookiness in the black and white video for one of their latest singles 'Disillusioned'. Just the ticket to get us in the mood for their new record 'Eat the Elephant'.
The video has been directed by Alex Howard and explores a cult-like group of technology worshippers who eventually find colour and solace in abandoning their devices and worshipping the stars instead.
The band - whose current members include Maynard James Keenan of Tool, Billy Howerdel of Ashes Divide, James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins, and Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl of The Beta Machine - reunited this year for their fourth studio album 'Eat the Elephant'.
They've been working on new material since 2008, and while they have had a handful of live performances since including a tour in 2011, it still comes fourteen years after their last release 'Emotive'. Produced by Dave Sardy (of Barkmarket fame), the new album also includes the singles 'TalkTalk' and 'The Doomed'.
A Perfect Circle have a handful of upcoming dates, including appearances at Coachella, Las Rageous, Rock on the Range and Rock Am Ring in Germany.
'Eat The Elephant' will be released on April 20th 2018 through BMG Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.