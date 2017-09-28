Rap star 50 Cent has sensationally claimed that he turned down an offer of $500,000 from Donald Trump to join his presidential campaign last year.

The 42 year old hip-hop veteran, real name Curtis Jackson, was discussing the controversial Trump administration in a radio interview with US station Hot 97 this week when he revealed that he had been offered half a million dollars to make an appearance on the campaign trail for the Republican candidate.

Fiddy told the interviewer Ebro that he believed that the offer was made because Trump wanted to appeal to black voters. Indeed, recent research from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that the African-American vote declined in 2016 for the first time in two decades.

“Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African American vote,” the star said. “They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance.”

He revealed that he turned down the offer because he felt it would have damaged his reputation. “I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not good money’,” Jackson continued. “That’s not worth it!”

Asked for his views on Donald Trump generally, Jackson opined: “His presidency is an accident. If you were a president by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing… I think he was [campaigning] to build his profile for a bigger deal on television, and everything else.”

50 Cent’s much-discussed new album, Street King Immortal, has been tied up with delays ever since 2011. To tide his fans over, a greatest hits set was released earlier in 2017.

At the moment, however, he’s actually enjoying greater success with his crime thriller TV series ‘Power’, which he produces and stars in as drug kingpin Kanan Starks. Coming to Netflix in the UK, it was reported recently as the second-most-watched series on premium cable in American behind HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’.

