Rapper 50 Cent decided to mock actor Terry Crews in a now-deleted Instagram post after the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights earlier this week.

Crews spoke in Washington D.C. on Tuesday (June 26th) about his alleged sexual assault at the hands of Hollywood executive Adam Venit, who was the head of the motion picture department at the talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

“As I shared my story, I was told over and over that this was not abuse,” Crews had said. “This was just a joke. This was just horseplay. But I can say one man's horseplay is another man's humiliation. And I chose to tell my story and share my experience to stand in solidarity with millions of other survivors around the world. That I know how hard it is to come forward, I know the shame associated with the assault. It happened to me.”

50 Cent is in hot water over the joke

Rap star 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson III – decided in a tasteless move to deride Crews over his experience.

While he’s since taken down his Instagram post, Deadline reported that Jackson's bad joke included an image of Crews shirtless with the words, “I got raped. My wife just watched.” A second image featured Crews with a rose in his mouth and the words, “gym time”.

Terry Crews had testified before the Senate

He also had a go in the caption to the post, writing “LOL, what the f*** is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear. They would have had to take me to jail. Get the strap.”

TMZ reportedly spoke to Crews the following day, who responded to a question about the post. The actor replied: “I love 50 Cent, man. I listen to him when I’m working out. And that’s the deal. I love him… I prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.”

