Fans can be grabby at concerts, that's just the way it goes. But for 50 Cent, it seemed the only appropriate course of action was to lash out at a female who had excitedly seized his hand at a concert in Maryland over the weekend.

50 Cent snapped at a 2016 charity benefit

50 Cent was performing alongside New York hip hop collective The Lox at Baltimore Soundstage on Saturday (April 8th 2017) when he decided to get a little fan interaction. According to a video obtained by TMZ, he reached out his hand and a woman grabbed it, throwing him off balance so that he was forced to jump off the stage.

Instead of wrenching his hand away or even letting security deal with the lady's firm grip, he decided to throw his fist back and land a solid punch square in her chest, to the shock of onlookers. The rapper backed off immediately after the hit, and the others on stage and security converged on the scene - either to berate the woman for pulling the rapper's hand or to check that she wasn't seriously injured.

Either way, 50 Cent was looking visibly very guilty at this point. After climbing back on stage and realising what he had done, he attempts to make amends with the fan. 'Come on, come on! Tell her to come over here', he said into his microphone, and offered his hand to the girl.

One member of security scooped the girl up and deposited her on stage. She didn't look thoroughly happy with what had just happened, but it seemed that the altercation was forgotten soon after as she twerked along to the next song.

So far, 50 Cent has not commented publicly on the incident, and nor has the victim herself. But as much as he made the effort to make things right with the fan, there's still something very wrong if performers are assaulting audience members weaker than they are. It should never have happened in the first place, and her stage opportunity does not excuse it.