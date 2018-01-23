50 Cent thinks it's easy to make a hit record.

The chart-topping rap star is one of the biggest-selling artists in the world, and 50 - who launched his first hit single, 'In Da Club', in 2003 - has insisted that it's not difficult to create a money-spinning record.

He told PEOPLE: ''Simplicity is a big key to hit music. Don't overthink things, just organically see what you feel when the production comes in. Like (the lyric), 'Go shorty, it's your birthday.' It's not rocket science. It's a simple statement.

''Every day is someone's birthday so it sticks around, right?''

Despite the apparent ease of his chart success, 50 has turned his attention to acting in recent years, starring in the crime drama 'Power'.

And 50 - who has also starred in hit movies, like 'Southpaw' - has admitted to being excited about working in the film industry.

He shared: ''I've been doing music since 1997. It's first nature for me. The challenge of being part of a film project is really exciting. There's no constraints in film; you can be anything.''

Meanwhile, 50 recently argued that Jay-Z's '4:44' album doesn't resonate with young people.

50 - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - explained: ''Hip-hop culture's connected to youth culture.

''He just had the maturity bleed off into the material ... It's cool for me, like, in my car, I'm listening to it. But the kids, I don't see them actually listening to it.''