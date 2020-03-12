Artist:
Song title: Old Me
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

'Old Me' marks the first promotional single for 5 Seconds of Summer's upcoming fourth album 'Calm', set to be released on March 27th 2020 and marking their first release with Interscope. The Aussie band will embark on their No Shame tour this Spring, kicking off in Dublin on May 11th with support from COIN.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

5 Seconds of Summer - Old...

5 Seconds of Summer - No...

5 Seconds Of Summer - Lie...

5 Seconds of Summer - Permanent...

5 Seconds of Summer - Hey...

5 Seconds of Summer - Shes...

5 Seconds of Summer - Shes...

5 Seconds of Summer - Permanent...

5 Seconds of Summer - Disconnected...

5 Seconds of Summer - End...