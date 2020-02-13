Artist:
Song title: No Shame
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Arriving with their first single of 2020, 5 Seconds of Summer have released a colourful new video for 'No Shame', taken from their upcoming fourth studio album 'Calm' which is due for release on March 27th and is their first release on Interscope Records. Meanwhile, their No Shame Tour kicks off in North America this May.

