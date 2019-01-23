Artist:
Song title: Lie To Me
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

They released their third album 'Youngblood' last summer, and now 5 Seconds of Summer have teamed up with Julia Michaels for a brand new version of their song 'Lie To Me', released alongside a video.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

5 Seconds Of Summer - Lie...

5 Seconds of Summer - Permanent...

5 Seconds of Summer - Hey...

5 Seconds of Summer - Shes...

5 Seconds of Summer - Amnesia...

5 Seconds of Summer - What...

5 Seconds of Summer - Good...

5 Seconds of Summer - She...

5 Seconds of Summer - Shes...

5 Seconds of Summer - Permanent...