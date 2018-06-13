Jared Leto's band 30 Seconds to Mars have found themselves a band member short after guitarist Tomo Milicevic announced that he is leaving the group for good in pursuit of other projects. It's a dramatic decision after 15 years, but there hasn't thought to be any hostility between the members that has caused this.

30 Seconds To Mars at the MTV VMAs

It's time to move on for the 38-year-old Sarajevo-born musician, who has been a part of the band since 2003. He hasn't revealed exactly why he's come to the end of the road with 30 Seconds To Mars or what his future plans are, but he will be sorely missed.

'I don't really know how to explain in a note how I could have come to a decision like this, but please believe me when I say that this is the best thing for me in my life and also for the band', he said in a statement on Twitter. 'Even though this is incredibly painful because of my attachment to, and love for, everyone involved... I know that it is the right thing.'

He urged fans to 'believe in yourself' and 'follow your dreams no matter what', and asked them not to be angry or sad about this new change in circumstance. He also gave a shout out to brothers Jared and Shannon Leto - the band founders - expressing his love and respect for them.

'I want to say thank you to Jared and Shannon for allowing me the privilege to be a small part of their dream and to have been able to share the stage with them for so long', he continued. 'I'll cherish the moments we had together and I'll have love in my heart every time I think of those days until I draw my final breath.'

In 2003, Tomo auditioned to replace Solon Bixler who had been the first to join after Jared and his brother Shannon expanded from a duo. But it was with Tomo's influence that the band's landmark album 'A Beautiful Lie' came about in 2005, featuring hits the likes of 'The Kill' and 'From Yesterday'.

The group's popularity has only grown with 2009's 'This Is War' and 2013's 'Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams'. They released their final album with Tomo, 'America', in April this year.