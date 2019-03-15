Artist:
Song title: Rule The World ft. Ariana Grande
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

He's just dropped his fifth studio album 'Rap or Go to the League' and now he's unveiled a video for track nine 'Rule the World' which features Ariana Grande. It's her first collaboration of the year, following her work with Nicki Minaj on Bed and The Light is Coming.

