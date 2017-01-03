2 Chainz wants to collaborate with Justin Bieber in the future.

The 38-year-old rapper - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - has sparked rumours he's planning to team up with the 'Sorry' hitmaker as he would love nothing more than to take the pop star back to the ''trap'' and start creating some music with him.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a picture of him posing with the 22-year-old singer and accompanied it with the caption: ''New music on the way ??? Take JB to the trap ??? (sic).''

However, fans have been left in limbo as the Canadian-born musician has remained tight-lipped on the collaboration.

But the hunk will unlikely have any time to get back into the studio this year as it's just been announced that he'll headline at the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2017, and will take to the stage at London's Hyde Park on Sunday July 2, which will make up part of his ongoing 'Purpose World Tour'.

British Summer Time - often shortened to BST - will also see performances from EDM superstar Martin Garrix, Swedish sensation Tove Lo, and rising star Anne-Marie.

Speaking about Justin's involvement in the festival, James King of AEG Live said: ''Justin Bieber has proven himself to be a master singer, songwriter and live performer. Bringing the Purpose Tour to Hyde Park next summer is without question the Pop show of the summer.''